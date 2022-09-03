Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic

Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark.

Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage.

Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made.

She saw first hand how the global chip shortage is making it more difficult for the company to meet demand for its products.

“To come and see why it is so important and what these chips actually go into was really a great experience and important for me to take back to Washington,” she said.

Blunt Rochester said the CHIPS and Technology Act signed into law this summer will work to help ease the country’s shortage of semiconductors in this country.

“This act will allow us to invest in our own country and bring those manufacturing jobs here that produce the chips that go into all of the different products that we have. It also has a very strong component for research and development and to make sure that we continue to be the innovator that we historically have been.”

She said the legislation will help to increase chip production in America.