Global women's health company Hologic expands in Newark

A global women's health company is expanding in Delaware, bringing hundreds of new jobs.

Hologic Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women’s health through early detection and treatment with a branch in Newark.

Now, the Massachusetts-based company is expanding its First State operations, adding 225 jobs over the next several years.

“We see an opportunity to bring together some of the teams that we have in different facilities today into one place to accelerate our innovation and accelerate our collaboration," said Jennifer Meade, president of Hologic’s breast and skeletal health solutions division. "We plan to add in excess of 100,000-square-feet and we’re investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable facility in Newark that will be a very strong foundation for our current and our future market-leading products for breast care.”

Meade says Hologic’s $20 million expansion in Newark, includes plans for a cutting-edge X-ray hub.

She says the new jobs will be added when the expansion is complete in the next two to three years and will include manufacturing, product development, process and technical support and operations supervision and management.

“We’ve actually enjoyed a long history in Newark - going back over 20 years," Meade notes. "It used to be a DuPont facility that we purchased back in the late 1990’s. We’re very proud of our partnership and our strong relationship with the community and the local universities in the Newark area. We’ve got exceptional talent there in Delaware and we’re really excited to build upon that moving forward.”

Hologic’s also plans to spend about $4 million in new equipment as part of the Newark expansion.

The company is receiving a jobs performance grant of up to $1.48 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund and a capital expenditure grant of up to $720,000.