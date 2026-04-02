Chapel Street Players serve up "Arsenic and Old Lace" in April

A quirky, dark comedy about family, murder, and theatre critics comes to Newark later this month, courtesy of the Chapel Street Players.

Arsenic and Old Lace premiered on Broadway in 1941, and became famous across the country thanks to a 1944 film starring Cary Grant and directed by Frank Capra.

DPM's full interview with Chapel Street Players' Kathleen Mooney. Listen • 5:32

For director Kathleen Mooney, keeping the period piece squarely in the early 1940s was an important priority. That dedication to accuracy went beyond just costumes and props.

“It is looking through tons of photos of the time,” she says. “I've been researching what kind of doorknobs they had on a front door at that time.”

That led to a number of challenges, like trying to track down period-correct windows without paying antique prices.

But with the challenges come rewards, like working with an all-volunteer cast, which Mooney calls “the epitome of community theatre.”

“It's always amazing because this is 100% volunteer. Most of these folks have full-time jobs, families, other activities they do, but they're willing to be there and put on this crazy show,” Mooney says. “I love it so much.”

Chapel Street Players’ production of Arsenic and Old Lace opens on April 17 and runs through April 25.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.