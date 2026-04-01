Milton Theatre raises over $150,000, purchases Quayside property

Milton Theatre reports it’s reached its “Save Quayside” fundraising goal, bringing in over $150,000.

The Quayside property serves as the Milton Theatre’s outdoor venue. Earlier this year, its owner decided to sell, and gave the theatre an opportunity to buy the property before putting it on the market

The land is valued at around $400,000 dollars, but the owner offered it to the Milton Theatre for just $150,000, an over 60% discount, on the condition they come up with the money in just 30 days.

Milton Theatre Marketing Director JP Lacap says immense community support helped them raise the needed funds in that time.

“We received some very big boosts from some local businesses. Last week, Dogfish Head did a $10,000 matching [donation]. Also, the restaurant across from us, Irish Eyes, did a $10,000 matching [donation].” he told DPM.

He adds they also received several big donations from anonymous individuals.

Lacap says now that it can purchase the property, they not only saved their summer concert series venue, but can begin making significant improvements to it.

“We plan to put a permanent stage, more permanent seating, landscaping- we would like to improve the actual surface of it, so that people aren’t walking on mud.” he said.

Theatre staff say they want local families to be able to use the venue year-round when their summer concert series isn’t using it.

Milton Theatre Director of Development Jacey Brittingham told DPM if the theatre couldn’t purchase the land, their summer concerts would end.

“We really don’t have that opportunity. The owner of it really needs to liquidate this asset right now so… we’re going to do everything we can to come up with the money in 30 days and keep our fingers crossed and hope that we do” she told DPM last month.

Their summer concert events, Quayside@Nite, has focused on local bands since it's beginning, says Brittingham- highlighting groups like Lower Case Blues, Mama's Black Sheep, and Nick Kashmanian.