Milton Theatre fundraising to purchase Quayside concert venue

Milton Theatre is raising funds to purchase the land for their concert venue, Quayside.

Every Thursday from May 21st through September 17th, two food trucks will occupy parking lots on Milton’s Union Street during the theatre’s annual concert series, “Quayside @Nite”, which began in 2020.

Milton Theatre has rented the lots since then, but theatre staff say the owner is looking to liquidate their assets, giving the theatre a month to buy the land.

Milton Theatre Director of Development Jacey Brittingham says the opportunity comes sooner than expected.

“It was always in our plan to purchase Quayside, but that really wasn’t in our plan until a couple of years down the line because we are in the middle of construction for our new education wings as well. So, we’ve got a lot going on.” she said.

She notes if the venue can be purchased, the theatre will likely build permanent bathrooms and a permanent stage, along with other features to make it usable year-round.

Brittingham says that meeting the 30-day deadline is important, as buying it in the future won’t be an option.

“We really don’t have that opportunity. The owner of it really needs to liquidate this asset right now so… we’re going to do everything we can to come up with the money in 30 days and keep our fingers crossed and hope that we do” she said.

Quayside@Nite has focused on local bands since it's beginning, says Brittingham- highlighting groups like Lower Case Blues, Mama's Black Sheep, and Nick Kashmanian.

"So, we have a whole variety of local and regional bands that come play at Quayside, and it's all free to the community." she said.

So far, the Milton Theatre has raised nearly $70,000. Brittingham says it plans to run further fundraising events, like concerts and raffles, during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and following weeks.