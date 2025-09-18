Chapel Street Players open "August: Osage County" this weekend

Newark’s Chapel Street Players opens its performances of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play August: Osage County Friday night.

The play, which won five Tony awards, is an emotionally searing look at a Midwestern family grappling with loss and addiction. Director Marsha Amato Greenspan says the way it presents its characters is one of its strongest points.

“You've got so many heavy themes running through this, but the characters just really are so deep," she says."

Amato Greenspan says the play is demanding for the cast and crew.

“For any actor or a director trying to put this together, it is a challenge, but the process is amazing when you get to the final product," she says.

With an intense, challenging show like this, the actors had to make sure they were protecting their own emotional wellbeing.

“It's not easy, but you have to take a deep breath," Amato Greenspan says. "They laugh back and forth in the dressing room so that they can, then get into the character.”

August: Osage County opens Friday night at the Chapel Street Players’ theatre in Newark. The play does contain strong language and mature subjects. More information is at chapelstreetplayers.org

