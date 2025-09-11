Kent County Theatre Guild presents "Pie in the Sky"

The Kent County Theatre Guild opens its latest show this weekend, telling the story of a mother and her adult daughter in Abilene, Texas.

Pie in the Sky by Connecticut playwright Lawrence Thelen starts in the early morning hours when an elderly mother, Margaret, awakens and decides to bake an apple pie. As her daughter, Dory, joins her in the kitchen, the two talk.

“You can see both the love between the mother-daughter relationship, but also how sometimes daughters might feel pressured by their mothers or mothers might feel this overwhelming responsibility for their children, even if their children are adults," says Rebekah Lee, the show’s director.

Lee says the realism of the relationship drew her to the play - and gives the show an universal appeal to audiences.

“Anybody that has a mom or has a daughter or has seen that dynamic can relate to the show and so that really stood out to me," she says. "It just felt so authentic.”

She adds she hopes the show will resonate with all kinds of theatre-goers.

“I hope that they can watch the play and think of someone they know and feel seen, too," she says.

Pie in the Sky, starring Elizabeth Roe and Lori Ann Johnson, opens Friday night in Dover and runs on weekends through September 27. Tickets and showtimes are at kctg.org .

