Candlelight Theatre presents "Ragtime," starting later this month

An upcoming production from Wilmington’s Candlelight Theatre takes audiences to New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime tells the intertwining stories of three different families in New York City as the 20th Century gets underway.

“There are no holds barred in this story," says Bob Kelly, Candlelight Theatre’s Artistic Director. "It’s three groups of people all trying in their own way to achieve the American dream. But it brings into question what is the American dream and how is that impacted with each particular group?”

Kelly says the play deals with some tough subjects - ones that remain relevant in the 21st century, like race and immigration.

“If people can walk away with a better understanding of - and maybe a little bit more compassion for - the different groups, the melting pot that makes up this country, then this show and our production will have done a great service," kelly says.

Doctorow’s original novel was also known for the who’s-who of famous historical characters making an appearance - something that also makes its way into the stage version.

“You run into Harry Houdini and Henry Ford. JP Morgan, Emma Goldman, Booker T Washington," says Kelly. "So all of those true-to-life figures.”

After its Broadway premiere in 1998, the musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, racking up four wins, including for Best Original Score and Best Featured Actress.

Candlelight Theatre’s production of Ragtime opens on September 13 and runs through October 26. Tickets and showtimes can be found at candlelighttheatredelaware.org/

