Black storytellers present their work in free Wilmington show

An event in Wilmington Saturday celebrates the work of Black storytellers from around the country.

The Black Storyteller Residency Event is the culmination of an intensive seven-day residency for Black storytellers. During the week leading up to the performance, participants worked with experienced storytellers on their craft, including music, movement, and the history of Black storytelling.

TAHIRA, a musician, storyteller, and the residency’s project lead, says the residency is known nationwide.

“We have folks that came to California, Texas, Detroit - we’ve got some Wilmington, Delaware folks, got some Philly folks. We’ve got some folks from New York. So it was across the country," she says. "This has become a nationally recognized program and it's right here in Wilmington, Delaware.”

This year’s theme is “Voices of the Unbroken: Telling Our Truths, Shaping Our Future.” TAHIRA says the focus is on the struggles of African-Americans over the generations, but there is also an emphasis on Black joy.

“It's not simply about the hardships, it's about the ability to persevere through those and the joy that came out of that," she says.

She says the performance promises to be moving and powerful for audiences.

“I hope they walk away knowing the absolute power of speaking our truth," she says.

TAHIRA credits Mayor John Carney's Office of Cultural Affairs, as well as Cityfest, the Delaware Division of the Arts, the Urban Artist Exchange, and Monday Club for supporting the residency and making it a nationally-recognized program.

The storytelling event is Saturday at 6:00 pm at Wilmington’s Urban Artist Exchange. Admission is free.

