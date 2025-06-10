Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra performs at Freeman Arts

Dozens of the state’s most talented young musicians take the stage Thursday for a performance of the Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The concert, at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, is part of a year of performances celebrating the 100th year of the Music School of Delaware. Simione Tartaglione has conducted the ensemble since 2012.

“The joy of seeing their face playing some masterpiece for the first time, it's just incredible," he said.

Hear the full interview DPM's Martin Matheny talks with conductor Simeone Tartaglione Listen • 3:25

The orchestra is made up of around 60 student musicians selected by audition. This concert features orchestral standards by Sibelius, Rossini, and Strauss alongside new works, including City Under the Coral Sea by Zoe Yost, a former member of the orchestra and now a California-based composer and violist.

Tartaglione says the concert has something for every listener.

“In many ways, this is a collage concert, where everybody's going to find something they like," he said.

Tartaglione says it’s important to him to give the young musicians access to a wide variety of music.

"When I program things for my youth orchestra, my goals are my players," he said. "I need them to experience different things. I need them to develop."

In addition to the orchestra, the concert will feature the group’s percussion ensemble and Music School of Delaware faculty brass quintet and string quartet.

The orchestra performs this free concert at 7:00 Thursday evening at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.