First State Ballet presents summer performances

First State Ballet Theatre is taking its show on the road - and outside - for a series of performances this summer.

The ballet has three performances scheduled in the southern half of the state, beginning with a return to Loblolly Acres on August 23 for “Ballet, Brews, BBQ & Blues.” The ballet’s Claire McGregor says that event offers something for everyone.

“You get to be on the farm, there's live music, there's a petting zoo, activities for kids, and also ballet," she says.

A few days later, on Wednesday, August 27, the dancers head to Selbyville for a free performance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Then on September 10, the ballet heads to the Lewes Public Library for another free evening performance.

“That's going to be a fun one for us too," McGregor said. "It’s always special when you get to watch ballet under the stars and outdoors. [It] kind of gives a little something different than your usual theater going experience.”

The performances will also pull back the curtain on some of the ballet’s behind-the-scenes activities. That includes letting audiences peek in on a warmup class at Loblolly Acres and offering a mini-ballet class at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

“These aren't traditional venues, so it gives us the opportunity to show a little bit more about what we do," McGregor said. "And I think people - you see this beautiful performance with sparkling costumes and lifts and drama. And you don't always know the work that goes into it.”

McGregor says the ballet hopes to add a few more summer performances to their schedule as well.

