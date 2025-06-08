© 2025 Delaware Public Media
First State Ballet presents summer performances

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published June 8, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT
First State Ballet Theatre dancers in a performance of "Up Front" in November 2023.
Tisa Della-Volpe
First State Ballet Theatre is taking its show on the road - and outside - for a series of performances this summer.

The ballet has three performances scheduled in the southern half of the state, beginning with a return to Loblolly Acres on August 23 for “Ballet, Brews, BBQ & Blues.” The ballet’s Claire McGregor says that event offers something for everyone.

“You get to be on the farm, there's live music, there's a petting zoo, activities for kids, and also ballet," she says.

A few days later, on Wednesday, August 27, the dancers head to Selbyville for a free performance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. Then on September 10, the ballet heads to the Lewes Public Library for another free evening performance.

“That's going to be a fun one for us too," McGregor said. "It’s always special when you get to watch ballet under the stars and outdoors. [It] kind of gives a little something different than your usual theater going experience.”

The performances will also pull back the curtain on some of the ballet’s behind-the-scenes activities. That includes letting audiences peek in on a warmup class at Loblolly Acres and offering a mini-ballet class at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

“These aren't traditional venues, so it gives us the opportunity to show a little bit more about what we do," McGregor said. "And I think people - you see this beautiful performance with sparkling costumes and lifts and drama. And you don't always know the work that goes into it.”

McGregor says the ballet hopes to add a few more summer performances to their schedule as well.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
