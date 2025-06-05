Chapel Street Players "Cabaret" takes on new meaning in 2025

An upcoming production by Newark’s Chapel Street Players takes audiences to Germany in the days of the Weimar Republic and asks difficult questions about today’s political climate.

Since it premiered nearly 60 years ago, Cabaret has been a critical and audience favorite. Zack Gurock, who is directing Chapel Street Players’ production says the play has new relevance in 2025 America.

“It is a pretty intense dark show that wants to look at the realities of fascism," he says.

The musical’s catchy songs and flashy dance numbers can sometimes obscure the show’s deeper significance, Gurock says. He’s mindful of that as he directs the actors and puts the performance together.

“I want to give this show the teeth it deserves," Gurock said. "I want it to be in your face and engaging and really questioning the audience [about] - how in your personal life, once you leave this theater, do you deal with these sorts of topics?”

Chapel Street Players’ production of Cabaret opens next Friday in Newark. Tickets and showtimes are at chapelstreetplayers.org .

