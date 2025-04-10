Newark Arts Alliance highlights members' work in current show

The work of dozens of Newark-based artists is on display now at the Newark Arts Alliance gallery.

The Newark Arts Alliance’s membership has grown to over 400 members since its 1993 launch. And each year, it puts their work on display.

Denise Van Deroef chairs the Alliance’s Main Gallery Exhibit Committee. She says in addition to being supporters of the arts, many of the Alliance’s members are talented artists in their own right using a variety of media.

“There are professional artists. We have some retired professors that are exhibiting with us, and yet we also have people who are just new to doing visual arts too, she says. "So this is a good opportunity for everybody to show a little something.”

She adds the yearly members’ exhibition is one of their biggest and most popular shows.

“About 160 or 170 of us are either painters or sculptors, or even some crafters," she says. "So between the artisans and the artists, it's a lot of artwork.”

With more than 75 works on display, Van Deroef says the exhibition has something for everyone and many works are for sale.

“Oil paintings, acrylic paintings, watercolors, drawings, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics, some metal sculpture, some weaving. So we have a big variety of different artworks," she says.

The Newark Arts Alliance’s annual members’ exhibition is on display through April 19 at the Alliance’s gallery. There will be a reception for the artists Friday at 6:00 pm.

