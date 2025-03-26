Broadway in Wilmington returns in September with four musicals

A new season of “Broadway in Wilmington” is on-tap starting this fall.

Four shows are coming to the Playhouse on Rodney Square, operated by The Grand. Three of those shows are returning favorites, including one show that hasn’t graced the stage at the theater in more than 60 years.

Daniel Palmieri is the Grand’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

“This is an incredible season," he says. "We have the return of Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, Meredith Wilson's The Music Man, and the Playhouse premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Three of the shows have played at the Playhouse before, Palmieri says.

“Book of Mormon was here three seasons ago to a sold out house. Kinky Boots was here before the pandemic, and The Music Man hasn't been here since 1961," he said.

Those three returning favorites, along with the Playhouse premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, will play to audiences in a newly-renovated theater.

“This is a historic theater - 112 seasons - so we were able to restore within the historic status, but still make it comfortable for our guests to come and enjoy Broadway in Wilmington," Palmieri says.

The shows are performed by professionals of the musicals’ national touring companies, including live musicians. Palmieri says having the live musicians adds a lot to the shows, especially in the newly-renovated Playhouse.

Season tickets for the four shows are on sale now, with single-show tickets coming later. The season opens with Mrs. Doubtfire on September 26-28.

