© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broadway in Wilmington returns in September with four musicals

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:31 AM EDT
"Kinky Boots" is one of four musicals coming to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square.
"Kinky Boots" is one of four musicals coming to Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square.

A new season of “Broadway in Wilmington” is on-tap starting this fall.

Four shows are coming to the Playhouse on Rodney Square, operated by The Grand. Three of those shows are returning favorites, including one show that hasn’t graced the stage at the theater in more than 60 years.

Daniel Palmieri is the Grand’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

“This is an incredible season," he says. "We have the return of Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, Meredith Wilson's The Music Man, and the Playhouse premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Three of the shows have played at the Playhouse before, Palmieri says.

Book of Mormon was here three seasons ago to a sold out house. Kinky Boots was here before the pandemic, and The Music Man hasn't been here since 1961," he said.

Those three returning favorites, along with the Playhouse premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, will play to audiences in a newly-renovated theater.

“This is a historic theater - 112 seasons - so we were able to restore within the historic status, but still make it comfortable for our guests to come and enjoy Broadway in Wilmington," Palmieri says.

The shows are performed by professionals of the musicals’ national touring companies, including live musicians. Palmieri says having the live musicians adds a lot to the shows, especially in the newly-renovated Playhouse.

Season tickets for the four shows are on sale now, with single-show tickets coming later. The season opens with Mrs. Doubtfire on September 26-28.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Arts
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny