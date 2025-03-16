Freeman Arts Pavilion announces more summer shows

Tickets are on sale for a second batch of summer concerts at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

The newly-announced shows span an array of genres from Broadway and pop and rock to classical and Washington DC fusion of funk, jazz, and Latin called go-go. Alyson Cunningham is with the Freeman Arts Foundation, which operates the pavilion.

“I think that it shows that obviously there's something for everyone, and there's also opportunities to experience events or performances that you might not have heard before or know of," she said.

Among the acts headed to Selbyville this summer are Counting Crows on July 8, Three Dog Night on July 25, and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on August 6.

And for First State Swifties, Let’s Sing Taylor — An Unofficial Live Tribute Band visits on July 12.

“You've seen what Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour did for live music and concert experiences, and so I think that's going to be a really fun night for the Swifties out there. But it should be a night for the whole family to really enjoy," Cunningham said.

Cunningham says the organization works hard to provide something for every taste.

“What's great about Southern Delaware is the diversity of the area," she said. "Sussex is a very diverse place and so it's really exciting to be able to bring some cultural experiences for people who live here.”

Local talent is also represented. The Southern Delaware Orchestra performs on August 12, followed a week later by Clear Space Theatre Company’s production of “Hairspray.”

The newly-announced shows join an already-robust lineup announced earlier this year, including Blood, Sweat, and Tears, Pat Benatar, and the Beach Boys.

