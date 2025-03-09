High school artists' work on display at Newark Arts Alliance

Dozens of works by high school artists are on display in Newark this month.

"High School Perspectives" is presented by the Newark Arts Alliance, and features 2D and 3D works by students at area high schools.

“We have 68 pieces of artwork presented by the four schools - from seven teachers in the Christiana School District and one teacher from Newark Charter," said Denise Van Deroef, chair of the alliance’s gallery selection committee. She says the exhibition marks National Youth Art Month and seeks to remind people about the importance of arts education.

“Having the visual arts be part of a school program is a wonderful outlet, and unfortunately across the country over many decades now, the arts programs are getting cut," VanDeroef said. "We thought that this would be a nice way to show the community that arts are important because the work here is beautiful.”

Van Deroef says the show is an important reminder of how important arts education is.

“It's an amazing thing to have in the curriculum because there are many studies that show that if you engage in visual arts, your SAT scores go up. Art and music are really integral to teaching students for their whole well-being," she said.

The art is on display at the Newark Arts Alliance gallery through March 21, with a reception for the artists on Friday, March 14.

More information on the exhibit is available at newarkartsalliance.org.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.