"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" plays at Rehoboth's Clear Space Theatre this weekend

Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach presents a coming of age musical about a teenage drag queen this weekend.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” was a hit in London’s West End but has seen few performances on this side of the Atlantic. The show tells the story of Jamie, a 16-year-old in a conservative English school who wants to be a drag queen.

Christopher Decker plays the title character.

“He's just a very brave character who sometimes lets the light shine a little bit too much and can get him into trouble at times," Decker said.

Decker says he sees a lot of himself in the character of Jamie, adding the musical has taken on new meaning as LGBTQ people come under increasing attack from some politicians and policymakers.

“Just in the past several weeks, this story has become so much more poignant than it ever was a few years ago, which really makes our jobs as storytellers so much more important," Decker said.

Half of all ticket proceeds will be donated to CAMP Rehoboth, a community center providing support to LGBTQ+ people, especially teens and young adults.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is on stage at Clear Space Theatre Company through March 2. Tickets and more information at clearspacetheatre.org.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.