State Fair announces final round of concerts

Both rising stars and established acts will hit the stage at the Delaware State Fair this summer.

The state fair, which opens July 17, will present several high-profile shows during its ten-day run. In this year’s final concert line-up announcement, fair officials reveal CMA award nominee Riley Green makes a return appearance July 19.

Danny Aguilar is the fair’s general manager.

“His popularity continues to grow," Aguilar said. "His shows are continuing to sell out and he's moving into bigger arenas, and we're very fortunate to be able to maybe just get him one more year before he moves into the larger arena tours.”

Other country acts added this year include Big and Rich and Russell Dickerson. For fans of the 90s, the fair will present a triple bill of bands - Blues Traveller, Spin Doctors, and Gin Blossoms - on July 21.

“We certainly want to make sure we have a diverse offering. So we feel that package is going to be very entertaining for fairgoers," he said.

In addition to the concerts at the grandstand, the fair also features performers on the fairgrounds, carnival rides, food vendors, and of course, a look at Delaware livestock and agriculture. Aguilar encourages people coming to catch a concert to show up early and take in more of what the fair has to offer.

“There's so much more to take in," he said. "We want them to take an opportunity to go in and see our livestock exhibits, talk to the exhibitors, get a taste of the agricultural and livestock roots here - celebrating all things in Delaware.”

The fair runs July 17 - 26 in Harrington.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.