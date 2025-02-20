Delaware Theatre Company names new artistic director

Leadership changes are coming to the Delaware Theatre Company.

The company’s Executive and Artistic Director, Matt Silva, is stepping down early next month after two years. Silva’s position will be divided into two jobs, one focusing on artistic matters and another handling operational duties.

Mimi Warnick was named artistic director of the Delaware Theatre Company in February 2025.

Delaware Theatre Company board chair Lourdes Puig said that’s important as the company continues to grow.

“[It] is going to be critical to where we want to move the organization forward in terms of the continuation of bringing productions from New York, and being that hub and that incubator," she said. "So I think that we’re realizing that it is important to have that dual leadership.”

The DTC will conduct a search for its new managing director, while current Associate Artistic Director Mimi Warnick heads up the artistic side of things.

“Delaware Theatre Company is positioned in a really, really awesome place right now in terms of programming, artistically, from a development and financial standpoint," Warnick said. "I think it's in a really exciting place with a lot of potential. I’m very excited about our season for next year, which will be coming out very, very soon.”

Warnick, who joined the DTC last year is a veteran of Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theater.

“I assisted a lot in producing, administrative, and then eventually directing capacities and worked on projects like ‘A Doll's House,’ ‘Cabaret,’ and ‘Some like it Hot,'” she said.

The company wraps up its current season with a world premiere of the musical “Stompin’ at the Savoy” in April. Warnick says the 2025-26 season will be announced later this month.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.