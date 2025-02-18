Delaware Children's Theatre presents "Pinocchio"

The classic children’s story of Pinocchio comes to Wilmington, courtesy of the Delaware Children’s Theatre.

The play is designed to be kid-friendly, in keeping with DCT’s mission of providing theatre to children. It includes interactive elements like a costume parade and singalongs, as well as animated backdrops, thanks to the theatre’s high-tech AV system.

While many are likely familiar with the classic Disney version, the DCT’s performance tracks closely to the original 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi.

The Delaware Children’s Theatre’s Jessica Koubek said that their performance is geared to keep kids excited and engaged, using elements like audience singalongs, a costume parade, and a video backdrop with animation elements.

“It's all very designed to keep the kids moving and the show does move nice and quick," she said. "So for kids, it doesn't really stop, so there isn't really a point in this particular show for the kids to get bored, which is nice.”

Koubek says while the company’s mission is to create theatre for children, they use people of all ages to make the shows happen. “Pinocchio” has a cast and crew ranging in age from eight years old to retirees.

Koubek suggested the show is a good option for parents and caregivers looking for ways to entertain their kids during the winter.

“If parents are like, ‘man, the weather is kind of icky, what am I going to do?’ this would be a great thing," she said. "Bring them in and it introduces them to theater in an easy way, because it's not a long show. It keeps their attention.”

She adds even if parents aren’t sure about how their little ones will behave, the theatre is welcoming to kids of all ages.

“If it is a younger kid that the parents aren't necessarily sure, bring them in," she said. "See how they do.”

“Pinocchio” is on stage at the Delaware Children’s Theatre starting February 22 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons through March 2.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.