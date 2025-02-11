Freeman Arts Pavilion announces part of summer season

Nationally-known acts and some favorite tribute bands are in the first set of shows announced for this summer at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny has a preview.

The pavilion plans to host some 70 performances this summer, its 18th season. This week, the Freeman Arts Foundation, which runs the pavilion, released the first batch of scheduled shows.

Audiences will be able to rock out to some famous classic rock artists and bands, including Blood, Sweat, and Tears, coming in May; Pat Benatar, visiting in June; and the Beach Boys, appearing in July.

The foundation’s Alyson Cunningham said the outdoor venue helps make the shows special.

“There's nothing better, in my opinion, than being able to experience the arts or live music under the stars," she said. "Being outdoors is, I think, a beautiful aspect of being at Freeman Arts Pavilion.”

In addition to big name touring bands, the pavilion will host a number of tribute bands, including acts paying homage to the Eagles, Queen, and Bob Segar.

“I think what's great about a tribute act is they can span generations to call back to, you know, someone's younger years, maybe. But it also is something a child or grandchild can enjoy," Cunningham says.

She added the live music is part of a wide array of arts offerings at the pavilion.

“What we get to do here is open, maybe somebody's mind and experience to something they've never gotten to see before," she said. "Whether that's with live music or it's dance, theater, children's performances, being able to have access to all types of art, we think is important.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at freemanarts.org, with more performers to be announced in the coming months.

