Southern Delaware Chorale and guests present Black History Month concert

The Southern Delaware Chorale teams up with other area choirs to present a performance for Black History Month.

Joining the 65 or so members of the Southern Delaware Chorale on stage at their February 22 concert will be three other ensembles, including two from nearby high schools.

“We have Sussex Tech, Bella Voce group is going to be performing, Cantabile women's chorus, and Milford High School. This is the first time that they'll be performing with us," said Denise Adkins, president of the Chorale's Board of Directors.

The concert is called “A Choral Tapestry,” which Adkins says references both the variety of music and the diversity of the performers.

“Tapestry is sort of a mix of all different kinds of music, and I think it just kind of goes with all the different kinds of groups that we like to have perform with us," she said.

All told, Adkins says, there will be as many as 175 singers performing together on some works in a concert that ranges from classical works to R&B classics. The guest groups will be featured throughout.

“We did that last year and everyone loved it, so we're going to continue to let that be a tradition. And then we'll all get together and end with the Black national anthem of “Lift Every Voice and Sing," she said.

The performance is Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. Ticket information is at southerndelawarechorale.org.

