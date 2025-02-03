Delaware Theatre Company presents "Tuesdays With Morrie"

One of America’s most acclaimed memoirs is coming to the stage in Wilmington.

The Delaware Theatre Company’s performance of Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays With Morrie” opens Wednesday, February 19 at the company’s theater on Water Street in Wilmington.

While the story revolves around a series of visits that Albom made to a former professor who was dying of ALS, Director Matt Silva, who also heads up the theatre company, says the story is not about death.

“It's actually the opposite," Silva says. "It's really a lesson in, and a story about, living and how we live and how to fulfill ourselves and to really ask the questions about, are the things that that I'm doing in life - are they fulfilling?”

Silva says the enduring message of the show, and the book, is one about living life well.

“I want audiences to recognize that we can be intentional about the things that fulfill us, and we can see that thing we want and that we can actively, everyday, make the choice to go after pursuing it," he says.

Visually, the play is sparse and minimal, which Silva says helps attendees focus on the complex characters and their nuance.

“This play’s just two people on stage with a tree and a couple of chairs, and so there's something really sort of stripped down and elemental about just the human connection in this play," he said.

“Tuesdays With Morrie” runs through March 9 with shows on Wednesday through Sunday. More information is at delawaretheatre.org.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.