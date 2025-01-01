Delaware Art Museum adds film showings to its offerings in 2025

The Delaware Art Museum expands its scope to include the cinematic arts.

Starting this month, the museum will offer five films per month, including a kids’ showing. Each month’s movies will be curated to fit into a shared theme.

The museum’s Tom Cavanaugh explains that moving into the realm of film is a natural extension of the museum’s mission.

“The Delaware Art Museum has been about, kind of two pillars - where it's more community focused events as well as educational events for art and the fine arts," said the museum’s Tom Cavanaugh, who is curating each month’s movies. "And it's nice to bring the community in for screenings as well as give a little educational look.”

In January, the theme for the month’s films was chosen to compliment the museum’s ongoing exhibition of Jazz Age illustration, including Singin’ in the Rain, The Roaring Twenties, Some Like it Hot, and The Rules of the Game. For kids, the museum will feature The Iron Giant.

“And the kids screening, ‘The Iron Giant,’ the art was actually based on Wyeth and Rockwell, and some of those artists back then, which was nice because I felt like I wanted to show 'The Iron Giant’ some way, because I think it's quite a fantastic film," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh notes the showings can help people discover new films, or rediscover forgotten favorites.

“People will forget about something like The Roaring Twenties or even like Crooklyn” which is coming in February for Spike Lee. It's like everyone will remember Do the Right Thing, or BlacKkKlansman, but might not remember Crooklyn as much," Cavanaugh said.

The movies will be shown on Saturday afternoons, with the kids’ screening on the second Sunday of each month. For showtimes and more information, visit the museum's website.