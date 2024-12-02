Delaware arts groups bring audiences "Home for the Holidays" this month

The Delaware Theatre Company presents “Home for the Holidays in the 302” this month.

The show brings together talent from a number of the state’s most well-known arts organizations, according to Mimi Warnick, the Delaware Theatre Company’s Associate Artistic Director.

“We have Opera Delaware, we have Delaware Shakespeare, we have Christina Cultural Dance Company, Wilmington Children's Chorus, Choir School of Delaware, Elevate Vocal Arts, and then the Buccini Pollin Group. They designed our set. We've kind of brought them together into this one holiday extravaganza, I suppose," Warnick said.

The piece is a "devised work" created by the people performing and directing it, telling the story of two people celebrating and mourning a recently passed-away friend.

"And this was the friend that always had the big holiday party. And so Kerriann and Newton are in the friend's basement. They, you know, experience all the emotions that one may do while grieving, but also happiness, but also excitement, but it's also Christmas and the holiday season. So that's kind of our arc," Warnick explains.

Performers from the other arts groups embody the memories and recollections that arise as the story progresses.

Warnick hopes the show's emotional range resonates with audiences.

“This piece kind of dives into not just the happiness and the joy that the holiday season can provide, but also the spectrum of feelings.”

“Home for the Holidays in the 302” holds previews December 4 - 6, then opens December 7, running on Wednesdays through Sundays through December 22 at the Delaware Theatre Company on Water Street in Wilmington.