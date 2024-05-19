Clear Space Theatre announces its 20th season, casts and cabarets

Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach is ramping up for another season.

It’s the theatre’s 20th anniversary season, and Clear Space continues its efforts to be a professional company that’s invested in its community.

In addition to company productions of Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, and The Prom, the Clear Space Signature Cabaret Series and Morning Performances for Young Audiences will return.

Clear Space mixes a professional company with regional actors to bring the best available performers and opportunities for locals to Rehoboth Beach.

Clear Space Artistic Director David Button says they selected the 2024 company from over 1200 submissions in Delaware and New York City.

“What’s amazing about the artists that we bring in is that they do go on to bigger careers. For example, this year Brody Grant and Emma Pittman are both starring in The Outsiders, which has a Best Musical nomination, and Brody Grant is also nominated for Best Actor. So you just never know where the artists we’re bringing in and nurturing are going to go.”

After three weeks of intensive rehearsal, the mainstage shows run in rotating repertory from June 25 through August 31.

Clear Space Managing Director Joe Gfaller says there are also some special events planned.

“July 27 and 28, we’ll be presenting an Off-Broadway production from Sea Dog Theatre, which is ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, which is starring Len Cariou, who was the original Sweeney in ‘Sweeney Todd’ - he won a Tony Award for that.”

In addition to its performances, Clears Space offers over 100 class meetings each year for 500 students in its Arts Institute.

More information on programs and upcoming shows can be found at clearspacetheatre.org.

