Delaware Symphony Orchestra season to audition new conductor candidates

Delaware Symphony Orchestra announces its upcoming season as new conductor candidates “audition”.

The 2024-2025 Classics Series concerts will audition DSO’s four music director finalists — Mélisse Brunet, Filippo Ciabatti, Taichi Fukumura, and Michelle Di Russo. The search has been underway for a year.

DSO’s Chief Executive Officer JC Barker says the conductors consulted on the choices and Ciabatti settled on Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

“Which is of course, the most famous iconic symphony - it’s a great piece for an audition, because the musicians in the orchestra are all very familiar with it and have played many, many different interpretations of this piece.”

The season also includes symphonies from Tchaikovsky, Dvorak and Brahms, and concludes with DSO’s Music Director Laureate David Amado at the podium conducting Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and a piece from Toru Takemitsu.

Barker says that “David has a great affinity for Takemitsu and we are excited to do this, and then we will segue to Debussy Printemps (Spring), and then, following intermission we will have Stravinsky’s epic Rite of Spring.”

In addition to the Classics Series concerts, DSO’s 24/25 season includes three Musicians' Series concerts, a holiday performance at the Hotel du Pont, and two concerts in Sussex County.

Subscription packages are available now. Single tickets for all concerts go on sale August 12.

