The Flatlanders brings a Poconos winter honeymoon to The Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company offers a world premiere with Philadelphia’s 1812 Productions this month.

Delaware Theatre Company welcomes The Flatlanders by Bruce Graham to Wilmington.

DTC’s Artistic and Executive Director Matt Silva says the play focuses on newlyweds Ronnie and Michael and the winter honeymoon in the Poconos “...is a story about a late 40s couple getting married for the first time, and they’re leaving from south Philly and their home and traveling to the Poconos, and it’s snowy, and marital hilarity ensues after that. It’s by Bruce Graham, and we’ve premiered several of his plays before.”

Mark Garvin Michael (Scott Greer) and Ronnie (Jen Childs) on their honeymoon.

This co-production just concluded a successful February run at 1812 Productions. Like many theater companies across the nation, the Delaware Theatre Company is partnering with like-minded local organizations to find economically sound ways to draw new audiences .

Silva says these partnerships are critical to their survival - and they are effective.

“We have a lot of initiatives right now to bring in new audiences that haven’t been with us at DTC before. That way, you sort of capture them and you’re able to say ‘Hey come on back the rest of the season. It’s a great show that we’re really excited about, in addition to a strategy of having more people coming in the door.”

DTC has another partnership planned for next season’s opening production of Kinky Boots. That partnership is with Delaware’s New Light Theatre Company.

The Flatlanders runs Wednesday, April 17 through Sunday, May 5 at Delaware Theatre Company.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.