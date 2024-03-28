Ninth Annual Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival set for April

The 9th Annual Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival starts April 10th.

The festival is a five day event hosted by the Rehoboth Beach Film Society and the Seaside Jewish Community of Delaware.

The two organizations curate films that span across genres, including documentary and feature. The program balances traditional Jewish values with contemporary topics and attitudes.

Rehoboth Beach Film Society Executive Director Helen Chamberlain says there is an expansive amount of content available for the planning committee to choose from as it builds the program.

“To curate it, we come up with a list of titles. The planning committee will review trailers, you know, the short trailers, and then if they want to pursue the full-screener, they’ll pursue the full-screener, we’ll go out and get those. Once they create or identify that content, you sort of see a theme evolve.”

Chamberlain says contemporary events guided the planning process this year.

“We find ourselves sort of at a crossroads again, so what came out of this festival was, there are Holocaust films like ‘Irena’s Vow’ or ‘The Story of Annette Zelman’, or ‘999 The Forgotten Girls’, so it became more about the Holocaust from the view of women who went through it.”

Filmmaker & author Heather Dune Macadam will be on hand for weekend screenings of her films ‘The Story of Annette Zelman’, or ‘999 The Forgotten Girls’.

The 2024 Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival runs Wednesday, April 10 through Sunday, April 14 at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes.

