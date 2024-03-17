Delaware Art Museum presents 'There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art'

The Delaware Art Museum opens the “There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art” exhibition.

The exhibition examines the diverse styles and approaches of Black women over the past two centuries -and the depth of of their presence in American art history.

This major traveling exhibition was organized by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art and curated by art historian Elizabeth Humphrey.

Delaware Art Museum Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle says the original exhibition has been expanded for its Delaware appearance, as "... we also saw a wonderful opportunity to expand it with some work from our collection, particularly recent acquisitions. We’ve been actively acquiring works particularly by black artists over the last decade.”

She adds that attendees will see a rich variety of art history.

"It is such a dynamic exhibition. It’s a range thematically rather than chronologically, so you’re mixing different time periods, different styles all throughout the exhibition - lots of color, but also lots of black and white photography and color painting, and then there’s sculpture. So, lots of mediums, lots of different periods all in one space.”

Selections date from the 1860s through 2021. Artists include Edmonia Lewis, Elizabeth Catlett, Alma Thomas, Carrie Mae Weems, Mickalene Thomas, and LaToya Ruby Frazier.

There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art runs through Sunday, May 26 at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington.

