Rehoboth Film Society Festivals benefit Brandywine Valley SPCA

Cinema Art Theatre in Lewes provides an opportunity to support the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Rehoboth Beach Film Society is participating for the first time in the annual NY Cat and Dog Film Festivals next weekend.

The festival explores through film the pets that enhance our everyday lives, while also helping support local shelters nationwide.

A portion of every ticket sold locally goes to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Rehoboth Beach Film Society Executive Director Helen Chamberlain says the financial support for the shelters complements the community’s overwhelming volunteer support.

“It just helps to strengthen the community because, in the end, there are many volunteers who spend a lot of their spare time rescuing animals, caring for animals in these shelters, and really giving them some sort of opportunity to have a better life or a continued quality of life.”

Chamberlain says recent years have offered a reminder of how valuable the companionship of domesticated animals can be,

“During Covid they emptied out all of the SPCA dog and animal shelters. Everyone became a pet owner that may have been holding back. It’s really sort of hit home how important these animals are in your life.”

The NY Cat and Dog Film Festivals take place Saturday, March 16th at the Cinema Art Theatre in Lewes.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

