March for the Arts in Education advocates for Delaware's future

The Delaware Arts Alliance is preparing for its “March for the Arts in Education”.

The alliance, Delaware Department of Education and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement are sponsoring the annual march on Thursday, March 14th.

The “March for the Arts in Education” has been held each year since 2003 to celebrate arts education and recognize the critical role it plays in providing a well-rounded education.

This year, Delaware Arts Alliance is holding it in Dover to connect lawmakers and other state officials with arts students, educators, and community members.

Arts Alliance executive director Neil Kirschling says schools are integral in creating access to the arts for young children.

"They need support in terms of funding, curriculum, opportunities to travel and bring their students to local arts organizations in the community, to really understand what the arts can be as a career, potentially.”

The day will start at 11am with an All-Hands Community Arts Meeting hosted by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

Kirschling says they also see education as a critical component to promoting the state’s creative economy.

"Education plays a massive role in preparing the workforce that’s needed here in the state and in helping folks that want to be artists, want to be creative, have the skill sets that they need to succeed, whether that’s the technical art skill or the business side of things, because artists are businesses and they need to learn marketing and fundraising and technology."

Friday is the last day to register to participate.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.