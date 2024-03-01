'Shine a Light' at The Queen Saturday benefit to benefit underserved in music education

Hundreds of musicians, volunteers and community members come together Saturday for the annual Shine A Light benefit concert at The Queen.

This year’s event highlights songs from 1984 while raising money for music education programs at six local organizations that serve Delaware's underserved youth.

Matt Urban is one of the Wilmington area musicians who has been part of the event since it began twelve years ago.

“And nobody knew what to expect, and the thing sold out and the energy was unbelievable, and it felt like ‘The Last Waltz’: the vibe of that experience, of that tribe of people coming together to pay tribute to something.”

Urban says the benefit’s focus on underserved youth makes the event even more special.

“This is all supporting music education and the programs that we’re supporting, we’re going through and vetting and finding the ones that have real impact and making a difference in connecting one on one with in a lot of cases with kids and bringing music education to them.”

Last year’s event raised $57,938 in grant money.

This year’s concert gets underway at 8pm Saturday at the Queen in Wilmington,

For more information, visit lightupthequeen.org.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.