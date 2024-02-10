"Leaps & Bounds: Contemporary Black Artists” talk at the Biggs

The Biggs Museum in Dover continues its celebration of Black History Month with a Leap day lecture.

DSU Art professor Lori Crawford brings her "Leaps & Bounds: Contemporary Black Artists” lecture to the Biggs to close out Black History month.

Crawford will discuss the influence of contemporary Black artists such as Kerry James Marshall, Renee Cox, Kehinde Wiley, and Nina Spencer.

Her intent is to present as many artists as possible, depending upon the audience interest.

"To just get a snippet of what they’re doing and to whet the appetite for others to go out and investigate these artists and explain them more. That’s the idea - about 15 - I might squeeze it into 20, depending on how many questions they ask and how fast I’m talking."

She says that, while many of the artists center their focus on Black subjects, there are some who seek universal inspiration.

"One artist that comes to mind immediately is Sam Gilliam - he’s from the DC area, and Sam’s works - there’s no social or political imagery - it’s purely for the love of art-making. "

The lecture will take place at the Biggs in Dover on Leap Day, Thursday, February 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged.

