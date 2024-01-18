Delaware Div. of the Arts announces the 2024 Individual Artist Fellows

Twenty artists are recognized by the Delaware Division of the Arts for the high quality of their work.

The Division received work samples from 149 Delaware musicians; writers; and folk, media, and visual artists.

Out-of-state arts professionals reviewed the entries and considered the creativity and skill in each artist’s discipline.

Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball says the artists benefit not only in Delaware, and the region, but…”then start to show their work all over the country, all over the globe, and they often come back several years later when they’re eligible and win the Established Professional Award.”

Ball says many aspiring First State artists recognize the value of this Fellows program for its growth opportunities.

"If you want to pursue national fellowships, international fellowships, starting at the state level with a Delaware Division of the Arts IAF Award is a great way to get on that track of being able to win fellowships outside of Delaware.”

This year’s winner of the Master Fellow award is Mark Hagerty, an award-winning, classically trained instrumentalist, singer, and composer.

His music has found enthusiastic audiences from Carnegie Hall to Iceland to Shanghai to Rio de Janeiro. While much of his work is inspired by theoretical physics and chaotic systems, he is increasingly dedicated to using music in the service of social change, including ongoing collaboration with the urban spoken-word Twin Poets, Delaware’s poets laureate.

Hagerty studied composition at Oberlin and Brandeis. He received a past Individual Artist Fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts for The Realm of Possibility, a multi-movement piano work of flexible form, the recording of which received 5-star ratings in Fanfare for its “revelatory new sounds,” “elements that are by turns dramatic, amusing, thrilling, and lovely,” and its “plateaux of great beauty.”

Delaware Division of the Arts FY 2024 Individual Artist Fellows:

Masters Fellows

Mark Hagerty, Music: Composition, Wilmington

Established Fellows

Maya Belardo, Jazz: Performance, Wilmington

David Burslem, Visual Arts: Sculpture, Arden

Lori Crawford, Visual Arts: Interdisciplinary, Dover

Richard Hill Jr., Jazz: Composition, Wilmington

Shakira Hunt, Visual Arts: Photography, Wilmington

Michael Kardos, Literature: Fiction, Rehoboth Beach

Victor Letonoff, Literature: Creative Nonfiction, Lewes

Rebecca Raubacher, Visual Arts: Painting, Rehoboth Beach

L.J. Sysko, Literature: Poetry, Wilmington

Trebs Thompson, Visual Arts: Crafts, Newark

Emerging Fellows

Doug Cannon (Pultixima), Music: Composition, Wilmington

Samantha Facciolo, Literature: Fiction, Long Neck

Brandan Henry, Visual Arts: Works on Paper, Wilmington

Aaron Hoffer, Visual Arts: Painting, Dover

Mariano Mallia (Di Gabriele), Music: Contemporary Performance, Wilmington

Joyce Enzor Maust, Literature: Poetry, Dover

Jennifer Morrell, Literature: Creative Nonfiction, Wilmington

M. Amber Spivey, Dance: Choreography, Newark

Julieta Zavala, Folk Art: Visual Arts, Newark

Honorable Mentions

Kari Ebert, Established, Literature: Poetry, Dover

Bronwen Hazlett, Established, Visual Arts: Photography, Dover

Virginia Lockman, Emerging, Visual Arts: Photography, Wilmington

Michael Tanis, Emerging, Visual Arts: Sculpture, Wilmington

DDOA Awardees work will be highlighted at exhibits and performances throughout the year.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.