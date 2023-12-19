Delaware Div. of the Arts 2024-2025 grants open to artists and organizations

The Delaware Division of the Arts opens its annual grant application process.

First State artists, arts and community organizations and schools can prepare applications for the Division’s September 2024-August 2025 project cycle.

Both the Division’s Grants Overview page and smARTDE portal provide grant guidelines.

DDOA Director Jessica Ball also suggests new and returning applicants, consult with one of the division’s program officers.

"We have such excellent program officers who are ready and willing to provide support for the grantees as they go through the application process. We really strive to make sure that everyone has what they need to put forth a successful application."

The state budget for the upcoming cycle’s grants is not yet available, but this year’s cycle saw 112 grants totaling almost $4 million for Delaware-based artists and organizations.

Ball says the program - and applications - continue to grow year over year.

"We have seen an incredible amount of growth over the last year or two - it’s in large part thanks to our program officers. They’ve been out in the community spreading the word about what grants are available and encouraging folks to apply.”

Submissions are entered through the smARTDE web portal and are due by March 1, 2024.

Applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines carefully since there are some changes. They include requiring a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI), which could take a few weeks.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.