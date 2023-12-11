Delaware Theatre Company opens Peter and the Starcatcher

Delaware Theatre Company hosts the imaginative Peter and the Starcatcher this month.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a new twist on an old tale.

Based loosely on the Disney Hyperion Book series written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, The Peter Pan prequel sets greed and despair against friendship, and it does so at a fast pace with a handful of actors playing no less than 100 characters.

The show’s director Matt Silva says rehearsals required a different perspective to assure that audiences could keep up with the pace.

“I really as the Director of the show, had to sit there each performance and try to approach it as completely unbiased, knowing nothing about the show, to make sure that the clarity was there.”

Peter and the Starcatcher is a popular holiday choice and Director Silva says the show’s unique story, fast pace and joyful message make it a great family outing.

“You walk out of there feeling better for having been there, and that’s what the holidays are about - gathering the family, having some good laughs, being reminded that being together and having a positive view on life is a great thing, and that no matter what’s going on, there’s still some joy to experience.”

Silva says opening weekend went very well. A dozen performances remain - including matinees on Wednesdays, Saturday and Sundays.

Peter and the Starcatcher runs through December 24 at the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.