New Castle County steps up to support art in public spaces

New Castle County is creating a new County Public Arts Commission.

The Public Arts Commission will oversee the procurement, location, acquisition, and conservation of art on New Castle County property and in County public areas.

The commission will also advocate arts policy for the County’s community spaces and developments.

Councilmember Dee Durham spearheaded creation of the Commision. She says a successful program close to home inspired the idea.

“If you look at the model of what’s going on in Philadelphia, I think the potential is definitely there. I think you can see it brings in a lot of folks go see the different murals and travel specifically there for that purpose or to see a group of sculptures.”

The Commission will have nine appointed members, and Durham says there are legislative guidelines for those appointments.

“For instance, obviously, artists, and someone from higher education in the realm of art, that might be someone from DCAD or the University of Delaware.”

County Executive Matt Meyer is slated to sign the ordinance creating the Commission Friday at the Delaware Art Museum.

