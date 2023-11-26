Milford Museum recalls downstate's renowned holly wreaths

The Milford Museum American History Series continues with a Christmas-themed program on the American Holly’s connection to the First State.

During the 1930s and 1940s, the forestry industry was booming downstate, and holly production provided many Sussex and Kent County families extra revenue.

The Milford Museum American History Series’ next presentation focuses on the Christmas wreath industry in Delaware. Series coordinator Tom Summers says places like Milton and Milford were world-renowned.

"There was actually a train that was specifically run to take all these different displays all over the East coast and all over the world, and, of course, it was live wreaths, it was live holly, and everything, and what killed the industry was plastic."

The Milford Museum’s presentation on the American Holly and Delaware features Robert Tjaden. Tjaden who co-wrote the book Beneath the Canopy: A Historical View of Forestry in Delaware.

The monthly series has become a popular event featuring a diverse array of topics. Series coordinator Tom Summers says the array of programs keeps attendees coming back to the series.

"The response from the public has been tremendous. We had over a hundred people come to our one program about American Indian towns of Sussex County, we just had another one on the Mayflower. So we’re getting really good crowds to come to our programs."

The Milford Museum’s American Holly presentation with Robert Tjaden is Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 p.m. in the Milford Public Library.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.