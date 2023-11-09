Historic Odessa expands access through Museums for All

The Historic Odessa Foundation is joining an effort to connect museums to new audiences.

The Historic Odessa Foundation is now participating in Museums for All - an initiative to make museums more accessible to those who may not be able to afford them.

The program offers free and reduced admission to help low-income families take advantage of museums in their communities.

Historic Odessa Executive Director Debbie Buckson says joining this type of effort is especially important as it seeks to reach younger audiences.

"Historic Odessa is thrilled to be a part of this new program through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, Museums for All, that will encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits."

Buckson says this help open their doors to kids who can enjoy the array of children's programming they offer.

"We offer tours. We offer tours of our historic buildings, we offer an Underground Railroad tour, and we also offer a special family tour called the Knapsack Tour that’s especially designed for kids and young children."

Historic Odessa will provide free admission per person, for up to four people, with the presentation of a Delaware SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Historic Odessa joins a roster of 850 museums across the country participating in Museums for All.