Michelle Di Russo conducts DSO's ¡Música Bravo! across the state

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra welcomes a guest conductor to the First State this weekend.

Michelle DiRusso leads the Delaware Symphony program ¡Música Bravo! in a pair of shows Friday and Sunday.

Musica Bravo! also includes works from composers Arturo Márquez, Alberto Ginastera, and Manuel de Falla and concludes with Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol.

The Argentinian-Italian conductor says she relishes the opportunity to bring pieces like these alive.

"When I started conducting I felt the energy - the sound just coming at me, and having the control of the musical output but also the vision of what I was trying to convey to the musicians and having them follow without a word, right? I was completely obsessed by it. I switched careers at that point, actually, I was performing in a musical theatre company professionally."

Di Russo began in the entertainment industry as a professional dancer before switching careers, but still brings some of that dancer energy.

"If you come to my performance, you’re going to see that I can’t help but feel it with every pore of my being. In rehearsal tonight we were focused on listening and fixing things, it’s a different way,, but once you’re performing you can be fully committed to what you’re doing. I can’t help but dance a little bit, especially with this program."

¡Música Bravo! also features guitarist João Luiz, who will showcase his virtuosity in Joaquín Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

The Delaware Symphony’s ¡Música Bravo! plays Friday night at the Grand in Wilmington at 7:30pm and downstate Sunday afternoon at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes at 2:30pm.

