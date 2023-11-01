Delaware Div. of the Arts continues push to build its Delaware Artist Roster

The Delaware Division of the Arts is reminding First State artists that can register with their Arts Roster.

The Delaware Artist Roster was re-launched this year after several years offline during the pandemic.

Division of the Arts’ Marketing and Communications Program Manager Andy Truscott says the roster has grown quickly since its return, and now features over 400 First State artists.

“We have seen a growing number of artists utilizing this free platform, as a way to get the word out about themselves, but also to link themselves to other events that are hosted on the arts and culture calendar side of the website.”

The Division reviews applications submitted by individual artists and performing groups to assure the artists meet basic criteria. Truscott adds the public also benefits.

“It allows an individual to go to an event and see that the artist is going to be there selling their goods or their art, and it allows them to click into the artist profile and learn a little more about them.”

Truscott expects the growth to continue.

“And what we have seen is a pretty steady influx of new artists applying week after week. We highlight specifically Delaware artists of all visual mediums, of all kinds of artistic disciplines.”

Artists and the public can access Delaware’s Artist Roster on the Delaware Division of the Arts website.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.