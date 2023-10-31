Mid Atlantic Symphony Orchestra plays Mendelssohn's Reformation

The Mid Atlantic Symphony (MSO) brings a series of concerts downstate starting this weekend.

The first of these Mid Atlantic Symphony Masterworks Concerts will be led by its Music Director Michael Repper, who also leads several national orchestras.

In 2023, he became the youngest American conductor to win a Grammy Award in Best Orchestral Performance in a recording with the New York Youth Symphony.

Repper’s experience in performance halls around the world has sharpened his ear for nuance and adaptation.

"I do work in the moment to make signals that will adjust balance in the moment and the musicians, because they’re fantastic, will pick up on those and make adjustments on the fly. But that’s also just part of being a live musician and about being a conductor - it’s part of the fun of it."

The Mid Atlantic Symphony’s November concert opens with an Overture from Elfrida Andree and concludes with Mendelssohn’s popular Reformation Symphony.

Repper says this particular pairing offers the audience some discoveries.

"Elfrida Andree was a church organist and actually you can hear a lot of parallels in the structure of the music between her Overture and Mendelssohn’s Fifth Symphony, so, it’s going to be a great time."

The program also includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Symphonic Variations On An African Air.

This downstate Masterwork Concert Series begins at 7:30 pm Friday at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach.

The Mid Atlantic Orchestra’s next downstate Masterworks Concert - Holiday Joy - is Saturday, December 2 at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

