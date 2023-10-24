Opera Delaware preps Verdi's Rigoletto at The Grand

Rigoletto opens the Opera Delaware season this weekend.

Guisseppe Verdi’s opera in three acts is the story of the jester Rigoletto, his naive daughter Gilda, and the treacherous Duke of Mantua. It premiered in Venice in March 1851, and was controversial from its premiere.

It was nearly banned by censors then, but has since become one of Verdi’s most popular works. The legendary storm music in the final act demonstrates Verdi’s passion as he creates one of opera’s most evocative scenes.

Opera Delaware’s Kerriann Otani says Verdi was a cultural force in the mid 19th century.

“He was the Beyonce of his time - every track is an absolute bop - right? We have these beautiful pieces that are so recognizable and so timeless and special that they just drive people crazy today, but, on top of that, we recognize these characters, we recognize a character like the Duke of Mantua.”

Opera Delaware is putting final touches on its production this week. A scaled down piano rehearsal was held Tuesday evening, while Wednesday's rehearsal brings together the full company for the first time.

Otani says opera prep moves fast as the opening date approaches.

“So many people involved in this process, and so that’s the part of the rehearsal process that we are in right now, is putting all of those pieces together, so that when you come and see the show this weekend, it’s the full, grand spectacle of opera - but there are so many moving parts and so many crucial players involved in making opera come to life.”

Verdi’s Rigoletto plays October 27 & 29 at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington. Friday’s performance is at 7:30pm. Sunday’s is at 2pm.

Opera Delaware’s Opening Night Microgala also takes place Friday evening prior to the performance. For more information, visit operade.org.

