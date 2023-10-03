The Delaware Art Museum's Korean Festival blends the traditional and contemporary

The Delaware Art Museum presents its eighth fall Korean Festival Saturday, October 14.

The festival coincides with the Korean holiday ChuSeok (CHEW sock), known as South Korea’s Thanksgiving. The annual lunar holiday celebrates the September harvest - in particular rice, and Korea’s agrarian tradition.

Del Art Museum’s Community Engagement Specialist Iz Balleto says the festival is a family-friendly outdoor event that includes a broad array of traditional and contemporary Korean culture.

“You’ll get to see even different forms of martial arts, too, as well. You’ll get to see how youth has taken on K-Pop. There’ll be a chorus, there’ll be some gymnastics going on too as well, there’ll be some traditional Korean drums going on as well throughout the day. ”

Balleto says the museum’s cultural festival series acknowledges the First State’s multicultural population.

“But the main thing is to display how vibrant the Korean culture is here, especially in the state of Delaware, in those from downstate, all the way through Newark, and especially here in the city of Wilmington.”

Later this month, the museum will join Delaware’s indigenous communities in a celebration of Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

