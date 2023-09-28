The Ladybug Festival makes a downstate appearance for the fourth time.

The Ladybug Music Festival touts itself as the largest free celebration of women in music in the country -- and it returns to Milford this Saturday.

The festival’s founder Gayle Dillman of Gable Music Ventures says the festival was hatched in Wilmington in 2012 as an answer to the Firefly Festival in Dover.

“And we thought again, it was going to be a one-off. But the one-off became twelve more, and then adding in Milford and looking to further expand. We know we have a great idea, and really necessary for the music industry as well. We think it’s really been a great experience for a lot of women - they love coming out to this, so we’re excited about continuing.”

Dillman says the festival makes a statement in the music industry.

“We kept it going because we understand that we tapped into something important to change the narrative for women in the music industry - to give them safe space and give them a platform to perform.”

The Ladybug Festival continues each summer in Wilmington, The Milford edition debuted in 2018.

This year’s Milford event offers over 30 local and regional live music acts across seven indoor and outdoor venues, with non-stop music from 4:00pm - 9:00pm.

The Delaware-based rock band Nitro Nitra, featured on NBC’s “American Song Contest”, headlines the festival at 8:00pm.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

