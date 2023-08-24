Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra holds auditions this week

Delaware Youth Symphony Orchestra (DYSO) is an ensemble of The Music School of Delaware.

As many as 70 young musicians will audition for the 55 to 60 spots in the orchestra. The orchestra is a full symphony complement, and the auditions are rigorous.

Cheri Astolfi, Music School of Delaware CEO, says “The students come in with a prepared piece, any piece to their liking. They have to come with two different prepared skills, one in a legato style, which is connected, and one in a staccato style, which is separated. They will be asked to do a sight reading, so the students will be in front of a new piece of music - something they’ve never seen before - and asked to play and be precise.BD.”

Orchestra activities this year will include rehearsals, coaching, sectionals, competitions and two performances at Disney World in Florida.

The ensemble also participates in workshops with regional artists and orchestras.

Astolfi and the Music School are proud of the orchestra.

“It’s the only youth orchestra in the state, and it competes with the regional youth orchestras, and we’re very, very proud of it.”

Auditions are Thursday and Saturday at the Music School of Delaware’s Wilmington campus.