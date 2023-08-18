© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Division of Arts prepares for biennial Arts Summit

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

﻿2023 Delaware Arts Summit is coming up later this fall.

The Delaware Division of the Arts holds the summit for artists, arts patrons, arts educators, administrators, programmers and volunteers.

DOA’s Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton says any Delawarean involved in the arts can attend.

“If you’re producing the arts in Delaware, if you’re on a board of an arts organization, work at an arts organization, if you’re an individual artist, if you do educational programming in the arts, it’s just a chance for the entire Delaware arts community to come together.”

This year’s event takes place October 8-9 at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach and the Lighthouse Cove Event Center.

DDOA sees the Arts Summit as an opportunity for the state’s arts community to hear from speakers and attend workshops on relevant topics.

Pleasanton is excited about this year’s keynote speaker.

“We do bring in a keynote speaker every year - we have a featured artist talk this year by a very celebrated and successful artist from Philadelphia, Roberto Lugo, so that should be an exciting talk.”

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
