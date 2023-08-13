Artist Sarah J. Pavlik on exhibit at Historic Odessa

The Ongoing Journey of Contemporary Quilt Artist Sarah J. Pavlik exhibition remains on display at Historic Odessa.

The Lewes-based Pavlik uses fabrics like paint. The work is inspired by abstract composition with shapes, lines, color and movement.

“I’m always looking for work that allows the viewer to move their eyes around and around the piece, so you’re never settled in one area. If you have a shape that takes you out of the piece and then you’ve left it, that’s no good.”

Pavlik’s personal life figures prominently in her choice of expression. Sewing was a family practice while growing up in Minnesota.

“I always sewed. I’m from Minnesota originally and we had a shop in the area called Minnesota Fabrics, which was all over the country at one point. My family would go to Minnesota Fabrics on Friday after school and we would purchase patterns and fabric and we would make something that weekend and then wear it to school the next week.”

As a parent, she found quilting therapeutic as she dealt with challenges.

Pavlik attributes her current artistic focus to studying with quilt artist and author Nancy Crow. Crow’s intensive workshops encourage individuality in the artistic approach to textiles.

The Ongoing Journey of Contemporary Quilt Artist Sarah J. Pavlik continues at Historic Odessa through August 27th.