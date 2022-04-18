Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show coming to Wilmington

Riverdance returns to the stage in Delaware.

The 30-plus member dance troupe performs its 25th Anniversary Show Friday through Sunday at the Playhouse on Rodney Square.

One of the lead dancers, Amy-Mae Dolan, the tour marks Riverdance’s 1994 debut in the Eurovision Song Contest:

“It was the Interval Act," said Dolan. "Ireland was hosting the Eurovision Song Contest. And if you don’t know what that is, it’s a huge singing competition in Europe; every country participates. And if that country wins, they host it the following year. So Ireland had won in 1993 and they were hosting in 1994. And that night, the Interval Act stole the show.”

Dolan says that was the first time an audience saw Irish dance in that way on a global scale. The seven-minute piece was developed into a two-hour production that now tours the world.

She says everyone is glad to be back on the stage performing after COVID delays to touring.

You can get tickets for the show at the Playhouse website.